Manchester City Edge Closer to €480,000-PER-WEEK Erling Haaland Salary Demands With Offer

According to new information emerging from Germany on Tuesday, Manchester City have edged closer to Erling Haaland's eight-figure net salary demands with their latest proposal to the Norwegian forward's environment.

The chase for the Borussia Dortmund striker is intensifying with every passing week, and as the potential suitors for the player's signature wait anxiously for a final decision from the Norway international, reports continue to circulate concerning negotiations and discussions from the part of the clubs involved.

In the case of Manchester City, a report from Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail recently claimed that the Premier League champions had a deal in place ready to secure the signature of the world's most sought after centre-forward, in a deal that could exceed £100 million when considering the total outlay.

Manchester City's seriousness from a financial standpoint has further been highlighted on Tuesday afternoon, as a new report from Germany has revealed that Etihad officials have so far presented the best offer to Erling Haaland's camp.

IMAGO / Team 2 According to the information of SPORT1's Patrick Berger, as translated and relayed by BVBNewsBlog, Manchester City have so far made the best offer to Erling Haaland's representatives in terms of a financial package. Berger reports that Manchester City are now said to be close to the player's salary demands, which stand at a net figure of €25 million per year - which would work out at around €480,000-per-week or close to the £400,000 mark. IMAGO / Eibner Interestingly, although perhaps unsurprisingly from a financial viewpoint, it is also reported that Barcelona are now out of the race for the player's signature, and that it is now 'very, very likely' that Erling Haaland joins either Real Madrid or Manchester City. IMAGO / Michael Weber

Further updates to follow.

