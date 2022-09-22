Manchester City EDS Sign Former Charlton Midfielder Terrell Agyemang

After an extended period on trial with the club, Terrell Agyemang has announced that he has officially signed for Manchester City's EDS squad.

The 19-year-old was previously at League One club Charlton Athletic but was released by the London club this summer.

The midfielder joined The Cityzens on trial two months ago and was present in the club's pre-season tour. Since then, Agyemang has gone on to play twice for the club's under-21 side in the Premier League 2 before finally being offered a formal contract from the club.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

It is also believed that QPR were tracking the youngster, with Rangers manager Michael Beale reportedly keen on signing the former Charlton man.

The 19-year-old commented on officially being a City player via his Instagram, saying: "First and foremost I would like to thank God a thousand times over.

"Its a proud moment for me and my family to sign for such an amazing club, the endless support and belief will forever be appreciated. This one is deeper than words can fully explain."

The youngster will be joining a new-look EDS side as many key players for the team in bygone seasons have left either on loan or permanently this season.

Romeo Lavia, Juan Larios and Samuel Edozie all joined Southampton in multi-million-pound deals, while Darko Gyabi joined Leeds United in a deal believed to be around £5million.

Meanwhile, other notable figures in Kayky, Liam Delap, James McAtee and Luke Mbete have all departed the club in loan deals.

