Manchester City Emerge As New Suitor for France International Midfielder

Premier League giants Manchester City are claimed to have now emerged as a 'new suitor' to sign one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football - AS Monaco and France's, Aurelien Tchouameni.

While several Manchester City legends are hailed for their incredible impact over the years, one name that rarely gets the credit he deserves is Fernandinho.

Since the Brazilian’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2013, he has been a mainstay in that defensive midfield role for Manchester City, playing a crucial role in four Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups and one FA Cup.

As the 36-year old stunned many by announcing his desire not to extend his current contract with the club and instead make a return to Brazil next summer, the Premier League champions have been linked with eyeing the addition of one of the most sought-after midfielders.

From a Manchester City perspective, speculation around Tchouameni comes as no surprise, as the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano had reported in March that due to Fernandinho’s uncertain future, Pep Guardiola’s side have been ‘exploring’ the transfer market to bolster their squad with a replacement for the midfielder.

With the veteran announcing his plans not to commit his future at the Etihad Stadium since then, the Italian journalist has gone to mention that the Premier League champions will sign ‘at least one’ midfielder next season.

While Aurelien Tchouameni certainly fits the bill of a Manchester City signing, only time will tell if they pursue his signature after witnessing Rodri take a major leap as the successor to Fernandinho this season.

