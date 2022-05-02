Manchester City Emerge As New Suitor for France International Midfielder
While several Manchester City legends are hailed for their incredible impact over the years, one name that rarely gets the credit he deserves is Fernandinho.
Since the Brazilian’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2013, he has been a mainstay in that defensive midfield role for Manchester City, playing a crucial role in four Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups and one FA Cup.
As the 36-year old stunned many by announcing his desire not to extend his current contract with the club and instead make a return to Brazil next summer, the Premier League champions have been linked with eyeing the addition of one of the most sought-after midfielders.
According to the information of Spanish newspaper AS, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have emerged as a ‘new suitor’ for AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.
AS also mentions that Real Madrid’s interest in the French midfielder is ‘real’ and the ‘operation is underway’ to finalise a deal for him next summer.
However, it has also been mentioned that ‘nothing’ is completed yet, with the La Liga juggernaut facing competition from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.
From a Manchester City perspective, speculation around Tchouameni comes as no surprise, as the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano had reported in March that due to Fernandinho’s uncertain future, Pep Guardiola’s side have been ‘exploring’ the transfer market to bolster their squad with a replacement for the midfielder.
With the veteran announcing his plans not to commit his future at the Etihad Stadium since then, the Italian journalist has gone to mention that the Premier League champions will sign ‘at least one’ midfielder next season.
While Aurelien Tchouameni certainly fits the bill of a Manchester City signing, only time will tell if they pursue his signature after witnessing Rodri take a major leap as the successor to Fernandinho this season.
