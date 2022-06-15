Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Edge Closer To Securing England International Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City’s interest in Kalvin Phillips has been no secret over the last few weeks and the likelihood of them securing their man has now increased.

Reports from the Athletic today suggest that City are now closer than ever to signing the midfielder.

Phillips 1

The midfielder is a lifelong Leeds fan and the expectation at the club was that he would stay after they secured their Premier League status on the last day of the season.

However, Manchester City’s interest has changed things as they are feasibly the only club that Phillips would actively pursue a move to.

Phil Hay and Sam Lee of the Athletic have today reported that a bid from City is close to being submitted, with a bid of around £45-50million likely to be enough for Leeds to accept.

The report also states that Phillips would "push to take up the opportunity" of joining the blues. 

The belief at both clubs involved in the deal now seems to be that the England star will join City.

Phillips has spent his whole career at boyhood club Leeds United, in which he has flourished over the last four years at the club, thanks to the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips’ time under Bielsa will likely make his transition to City a smooth one, with the man who Pep Guardiola credits as his mentor having notoriously demanding and regimented training sessions.

The high intensity possession based football Phillips played for over three years under Bielsa is also likely to make his transition a smooth one, with Guardiola also using a very possession oriented style of play.  

