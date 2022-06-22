Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling's Future Undecided Amid Chelsea Interest

Despite Chelsea's interest in Man City's Raheem Sterling, the winger is yet to decide his future, according to a report. Chelsea are believed to have already made a bid for the England international, which was far below City's valuation.

Sterling's future remains up in the air as the the 27-year-olds desire to be a regular starter has left his City future in doubt. The England international is also heading into the last year of his contract, so City may be keen to cash in on the winger.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Even with his grievances in regard to play time, Sterling was still one of the sky blues' key players last campaign. The winger notched 13 goals and provided 6 assists in the Premier League, finishing as City's second top scorer.

Sterling has been linked with a move away as he heads into the final year of his contract, with Chelsea the most interested in acquiring the 27-year-old. However, a report from the BBC has stated that the winger is yet to decide his future.

The report states that Sterling has "had had no substantive talks with anyone about his future and is yet to make up his mind which way to go." It would seem that until Sterling sits down with Pep Guardiola and has a clearer picture on where he is in City's plans that there will be no resolution on his future.

With a World Cup on the horizon Sterling wants to be a guaranteed starter, whether that be with City or elsewhere. Unless Guardiola plans to start the 27-year-old on a regular basis, a move away is probable.

