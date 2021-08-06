Man City 'Examined' Lionel Messi Situation - Club Stance Revealed By Sources

Manchester City will not be pursuing a move for Lionel Messi, who will leave Barcelona after 19 years at the club ahead of the new campaign, according to reports.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the best player in the world, and by many, to be the best player in the history of the game.

Messi has spent his entire career at Barcelona and has won six Ballon d’Ors, as well as the Champions League four times, whilst at the club.

Given his legendary status and Manchester City's wealth, the Argentine has been linked with a move to the Etihad many times throughout the past decade with the presence of Pep Guardiola being a main factor behind a potential move.

However, a move has never really truly seemed possible, however, reports that broke on Thursday night threatened to change this.

On Thursday evening, FC Barcelona officially announced that Lionel Messi will be leaving the club, and given Messi’s history with Pep Guardiola along with City’s pursuit of the Argentine last summer, they were quickly linked with a move.

Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail reported that he had been ‘told’ that City “were looking at the Messi situation in depth” and that the club were closely looking at how they “could make the numbers work”.

Keegan, however, noted that the impression he got was that “the numbers did not stack up”, suggesting that City will be unlikely to afford the Argentine.

The Daily Mail reporter's perception of the events was then seemingly confirmed as Pol Ballús of The Times reported that he understands that Manchester City are "not going to be in the race to sign Messi", and that the Argentine is "not in their plans".

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Manchester City for many years and with the news that he is now finally set to leave Barcelona, it is understandable to see why Messi is being linked with City.

However, it appears unlikely that Lionel Messi will be signing for City this summer.

