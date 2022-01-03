Manchester City Expected to Hold Talks With Mino Raiola Over Erling Haaland Deal THIS MONTH

Mino Raiola, the agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, is 'to hold talks' with Manchester City over a potential summer move, if a previous report is to be believed.

The Norway international is expected to be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund in the coming summer, owing to a £64 million release clause that is set to attract a number of suitors from across the footballing world.

Since bursting onto the scene at RB Salzburg - particularly in a thrilling Champions League clash with Liverpool - Erling Haaland has been touted as one of the best strikers in Europe.

Son of former Manchester City player Alfie Haaland, links with a switch to the Etihad Stadium have coincided with the departure of the club's greatest ever goalscorer, Sergio Agüero.

Back in October, a bumper report by Constantin Eckner in the Times revealed that Mino Raiola was expected to 'hold talks' with Manchester City in January with the aim of discussing a potential summer move.

While the 21-year-old's contract does not expire until 2024, the release clause that becomes active at the end of this season is an affordable one for a number of top European clubs.

If the previous report is to be believed, discussions between Raiola and Manchester City officials are set to take place at some stage this month - with the January transfer window commencing last Saturday.

Alongside Haaland, Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic seem to make up Manchester City's two prime targets to fill the Sergio Agüero void. However, it is thought any deal to sign a striker will not be completed this month, with discussions set to resume in the summer.

Pep Guardiola's false nine system is working perfectly for the Blues so far this season, with there currently being a 10-point gap at the top of the Premier League table between Manchester City and the chasing pack.

