Manchester City Expecting Eight-Figure Cash Boost Through Sale of Midfielder This Summer

Manchester City are 'expecting' to sell Yangel Herrera for £20 million this summer, according to an emerging report.

The Manchester City fanbase was hit by the sad but inevitable news yesterday that club legend Fernandinho is set to depart at the end of the season after nine years of incredible service.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before a crucial clash with Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian confirmed he would like to return to his home country to end his playing career.

That revelation has posed entirely new questions surrounding the club's summer transfer plans, with a clinical number nine - namely Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - seen as the priority.

However, with Rodri the only other player capable of operating the defensive midfield role, it is likely that City will now look to the market to provide the Spaniard some competition.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador With a huge outlay expected to be shelled out for Haaland, the Blues may need to generate funds from elsewhere to allow a midfield transfer to happen. IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador According to Mike Miney from the BBC, one possible outgoing is Yangel Herrera, who could be sold for a £20 million fee this summer.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto The 24-year-old is currently out on loan at Espanyol and - despite becoming a regular in the side - has failed to really make his mark in La Liga.

Herrera joined City from Atlético Venezuela in 2017 and has since enjoyed loan spells at New York City FC, SD Huesca, Granada, and now Espanyol.

The combative midfielder made the switch to the Etihad Stadium with a lot of promise and has joined City's pre-season on numerous occasions - but a loan spell away from the club was always seen as the better option.

Now it looks like City want to cut ties with the Venezuelan and earn a little bit of cash towards summer targets in the process.

Whilst it is unknown what City actually paid for Herrera initially, £20 million would be a handy fee for a player who has never even threatened to feature for the club.

