Skip to main content

Manchester City Expecting Eight-Figure Cash Boost Through Sale of Midfielder This Summer

Manchester City are 'expecting' to sell Yangel Herrera for £20 million this summer, according to an emerging report.

The Manchester City fanbase was hit by the sad but inevitable news yesterday that club legend Fernandinho is set to depart at the end of the season after nine years of incredible service.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before a crucial clash with Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian confirmed he would like to return to his home country to end his playing career.

That revelation has posed entirely new questions surrounding the club's summer transfer plans, with a clinical number nine - namely Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - seen as the priority. 

However, with Rodri the only other player capable of operating the defensive midfield role, it is likely that City will now look to the market to provide the Spaniard some competition.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011081326h

With a huge outlay expected to be shelled out for Haaland, the Blues may need to generate funds from elsewhere to allow a midfield transfer to happen.

imago1011081291h

According to Mike Miney from the BBC, one possible outgoing is Yangel Herrera, who could be sold for a £20 million fee this summer.

imago1011228070h

The 24-year-old is currently out on loan at Espanyol and - despite becoming a regular in the side - has failed to really make his mark in La Liga.

Herrera joined City from Atlético Venezuela in 2017 and has since enjoyed loan spells at New York City FC, SD Huesca, Granada, and now Espanyol. 

The combative midfielder made the switch to the Etihad Stadium with a lot of promise and has joined City's pre-season on numerous occasions - but a loan spell away from the club was always seen as the better option.

Now it looks like City want to cut ties with the Venezuelan and earn a little bit of cash towards summer targets in the process.

Whilst it is unknown what City actually paid for Herrera initially, £20 million would be a handy fee for a player who has never even threatened to feature for the club.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011259344h
News

From Brazil: Fernandinho Being Eyed By Athletico Paranaense After Manchester City Exit Confirmation

By Vayam Lahoti13 minutes ago
imago1011258957h
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling Close in on Significant Landmarks - Atletico Madrid vs Man City Stat Preview (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

By Srinivas Sadhanand48 minutes ago
imago1010190913h
News

Atletico Madrid Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester City Showdown in the Champions League

By Adam Booker1 hour ago
imago1011098541h
News

Fernandinho Reveals Why He Ran On to the Pitch to Help Jack Grealish Against Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011259871h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Ruben Dias, Cole Palmer and Jose Gimenez Ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Man City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
imago1011270245h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Manchester City Make €105 MILLION Offer for Borussia Dortmund Striker Erling Haaland

By Adam Booker3 hours ago
imago1011259344h
News

Fernandinho Admits to 'Hoping' for Manchester City Starting Place Against Atletico Madrid

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 hours ago
imago0046825416h
News

Manchester City Discover Potential Champions League Semi-Final Opponent

By Harry Winters11 hours ago