Man City 'Express Interest' in Bundesliga Midfielder - Man United and Juventus Also Make 'Contact' Over Potential Deal

Manchester City have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria for well over a year now, and rumours have resurfaced in Italian media.

Zakaria is a name that should be familiar to most Manchester City fans by now.

Not only has the Switzerland international lined up against the club on several occasions in the Champions League for Borussia Monchengladbach, but Zakaria is often linked with a move to the Premier League champions.

Reports in Italian media have reignited those rumours, with journalist Gianluigi Longari reporting for Sportitalia stating that Manchester City have 'expressed their interest' in Denis Zakaria to the player's club.

However, City are not the only interested party.

Longari also states that Serie A giants Juventus and the current sixth-placed side in the Premier League Manchester United have made 'new contact' for the seemingly in-demand midfielder.

Zakaria started the season in fine form in the Bundesliga, with the player netting the only goal to earn 'Gladbach a 1-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund, before setting up a goal as Wolfsburg were defeated 3-1.

The Switzerland star also helped his country secure their spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, playing the full match in the 1-1 draw against Roberto Mancini's Italy and the 4-0 victory against Bulgaria.

Predominantly a defensive-minded player with strong passing and dribbling skills, Denis Zakaria could provide competition for the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri in Pep Guardiola's side.

A significant factor in the player's future is the fact that his contract expires at the end of this season, which means that he could leave on a free transfer in the summer.

That could spark a bidding war in January, with 'Gladbach eager to cash in on the midfielder rather than risk losing him for nothing.

The report from Sportitalia does not state if a move in January is likely, but the expectation would be that Manchester City's priority would be signing a forward rather than another midfielder.

