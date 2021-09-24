Man City Eye PSG Superstar Forward 'At Any Cost' - 'Mandate' Given to the Club from Sheikh Mansour

Manchester City are wanting to sign Paris Saint-Germain's superstar forward Kylian Mbappe 'at any cost', according to the latest information on Friday afternoon.

The most recent summer transfer window was expected to be one of major transition for Manchester City, more specifically in the striker position following the departure of Sergio Aguero to FC Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract.

However, following the failure to sign Tottenham's star forward Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff have been left without a first-team striker for the season, with Gabriel Jesus seemingly switched to a wide position.

With that being said, reports are set to continue circling in the coming months, as a whole host of names become linked with high-profile switches to the Etihad Stadium to replace the iconic Argentine that spent a decade in Sky Blue.

One such name is Kylian Mbappe, with the PSG superstar out of contract at the end of this season, and attracting significant levels of interest from Real Madrid.

According to the information of Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles speaking on the latest edition of the Transfer Window podcast, Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has 'given a mandate' to the club that they should pursue and subsequently compete with Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe.

As expected, it is reported that Manchester City want to make sure that they sign a 'top class' striker in either of the coming two transfer windows, and with Kylian Mbappe's contract expiring at the end of the season, an opportunity may well present itself to the Etihad club.

While it is well known that the French international forward wants to and has always dreamed of playing in the white of Real Madrid, the Transfer Window podcast have reported that he is 'tempted' by playing in the Premier League.

In regards to Manchester City and a possible pursuit of the former AS Monaco forward, it is reported that the Premier League champions are prepared to sign the player 'at any cost' - therefore meaning a bid could be submitted in January 'if they could', paying a transfer fee that Real Madrid are seemingly now not prepared to do.

Should interest remain until the end of the transfer window however, it is also claimed that Manchester City would be willing to offer a bigger contract than the one potentially placed on the table by Real Madrid.

Despite the strong suggestions from the podcast, Duncan Castles goes on to state that after speaking to 'people involved in negotiations' with Real Madrid, they say that they do not think Kylian Mbappe would join Manchester City.

It is suggested that the player 'does not particularly like' Manchester as a city, and should he ultimately choose Manchester and the two clubs on offer, the France international would 'prefer' to go to United due to their 'history and status'.

At this stage, it does seem highly unlikely that Manchester City officials would be able to secure Kylian Mbappe in the coming 12 months, largely due to the interest from Real Madrid and the interest from the player in moving to the La Liga giants.

In the meantime, the focus from the Etihad Stadium is more likely to be placed on Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - who is also expected to be subject to widespread interest from some of Europe's top clubs, especially considering a €75 million release clause that is set to come into play next summer.

