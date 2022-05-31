Manchester City Eyeing Move for Leicester City Defender - Manchester United and Newcastle Also Interested

Premier League champions, Manchester City are reportedly 'monitoring' Leicester defender Ben Nelson, with Etihad scouts tracking the 18-year old's development with a view to making the teenager a possible signing ahead of next season.

While Manchester City’s enviable arsenal of attacking talent tends to always be raved about by fans and pundits alike, their strength-in-depth in the centre of defence is certainly worth a mention.

Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake comprise a defensive quartet that could go toe-to-toe with any centre-back roster in world football, as witnessed by them guiding Manchester City to accomplishing the best defensive record in the Premier League by the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, it is unsurprising to note that City are seemingly refusing to settle once again this summer, as they have been linked with one of the most promising up-and-coming defenders in English football.

IMAGO / Sportimage As per a report by Simon Jones of the Mail, Manchester City are ‘monitoring’ Leicester City youngster, Ben Nelson. IMAGO / PA Images Further details reveal that the Premier League champions’ scouts have kept an eye on the highly-rated central defender’s progress and are continuing to track his development as they target his potential signature. With new recruitment guidelines in place due to Brexit, the report also states that Manchester City intend to add more homegrown talents to their squad to be in line with the regulations - which could also be a factor behind why the Englishman has been set aside as a transfer target. IMAGO / Sportimage

It is likely that the pathway to playing senior football presented to the 18-year old by Leicester could prove to be a major determinant in his decision to stay at the King Power, if Manchester City happen to firm up their interest in signing the player.

Along with Manchester City however, it has further been reported by Pete O'Rourke that Manchester United and Newcastle United have now both entered the race to sign the central defender.

Making seven appearances on the bench across all competitions this term, it is clear to see that Brendan Rodgers is slowly but surely giving the gifted youngster a taste of what it is like to be in and amongst the club’s first-team.

With the relatively unproven Ben Nelson likely to be sent on loan if he signs for Pep Guardiola’s side, only time will tell whether a possible first-team place for Leicester or waiting his turn by signing for a European giant like Manchester City tempts his final decision.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube