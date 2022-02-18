Skip to main content

From Portugal: Manchester City Eyeing Move for Midfielder Pep Guardiola Labelled As 'One of the Best in the World'

Manchester City are considering a swoop for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a new report.

There is a strong case to suggest that Manchester City have the standout collective of midfielders in Europe.

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Fernandinho comprise a terrific roster of midfield talent at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the presence of such accomplished names at the Etihad Stadium does not stop the speculation around the Premier League champions recruiting the next potential superstar in the middle of the park.

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are said to be eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes come the summer transfer window.

It has also been claimed that while fellow English clubs such as Everton and Newcastle United have been linked with the gifted central midfielder, the Sky Blues could ‘advance’ in their chase to sign the 23-year-old.

Additionally, it is believed that with Pep Guardiola recently labelling the Portuguese international as ‘one of the best players in the world’, the Manchester City manager's ‘quality seal’ could well lead to a range of suitors targeting Nunes' signature.

However, Nunes signed a deal with Sporting as recently as last year, with a €60 million release clause protecting one of the club’s primary assets.

While the report suggests that Manchester City could be open to forking out the entire fee to sign the highly-rated midfielder, Sporting have been deemed as ‘unlikely’ to demand as much, with even half the amount considered as enough to get the deal over the line.

