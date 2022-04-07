Manchester City Eyeing Summer Move for Belgian Forward Amid Erling Haaland Links

Manchester City are preparing to launch a move for Club Brugge striker Charles De Ketelaere in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

It has been reporter by various reputable outlets since the start of the season that Manchester City would want to address their striker issues by signing a natural centre-forward at the end of the campaign after failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane last summer.

City, who won the Premier League last season by largely operating with a false nine system, are on course to claim their fourth league title in five years under Pep Guardiola ahead of a heavyweight clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The past few months have seen confidence among several quarters that Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland will decide to move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

IMAGO / Belga Moreover, the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate after City announced his signing on the final day of the January transfer window could see the five-time Premier League champions focus on strengthening other areas in the squad, such as the left-back and defensive midfield positions. IMAGO / Belga According to the latest information of Ekrem Konur, the Blues are planning a move for Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere in the summer. De Ketelaere, 21, has over two years left on his existing deal at the Jan Breydel Stadium and has recorded 27 goal contributions in 42 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club this season. IMAGO / Belga His ability to operate on right side of attack is something Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola often likes in his forwards, as has been the case with his acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Julian Alvarez since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

It remains to be seen how strong City's interest is in the Belgium international, who has made six senior appearances for the Red Devils after starring for his country's youth ranks.

There is always the possibility of De Ketelaere being brought in as a CFG-signing and be loaned out to a club under the City Football Group umbrella to grow further after emerging as one of Europe's most exciting attacking prospects in recent campaigns.

As things stand however, it remains highly unlikely that the Belgian is being eyed on as a potential member of the first-team squad next season, given the richness of attacking talent at Guardiola's disposal and the potential to grow and develop for De Ketelaere.

