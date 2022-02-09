Skip to main content

Manchester City Facing New Competition in Pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - Player Becomes Top Target

Premier league champions Manchester City are set to face new competition in the race for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland this summer, according to a new report.

While Pep Guardiola's side have been hugely successful during the first six months of the ongoing campaign operating without a traditional striker, Etihad officials are expected to resume their pursuit this summer.

Last summer saw two failed pursuits, following a chase in excess of £100 million for Tottenham's Harry Kane, as well as the then Juventus frontman Cristiano Ronaldo later in the window - leaving City with no option but the utilisation of a false-nine system.

While attentions this summer are set to turn to Europe's most sought after striker Erling Haaland, City will be well aware of the competition they face from Real Madrid - but it now seems as though a new name should be deemed a competitor.

According to the information of French newspaper L'Equipe, Erling Haaland has emerged as the top target for Paris Saint-Germain, if they lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window - with the France international likely to join Real Madrid.

Read More

Borussia Dortmund will likely want a decision from the part of the Norwegian centre-forward in the very near future, as the Bundesliga side put together preparations to replace the striker this summer.

Clubs interested in Erling Haaland will be aware that the player's €75 million release clause will become active this summer, however the total outlay of a deal - including agent commissions and wages - could see the overall fee climb substantially.

Away from Haaland, Manchester City's options for the vacant striker role were recently cut following Dusan Vlahovic's transfer to Juventus from Fiorentina in January, however the signing of River Plate's Julian Alvarez offers an exciting alternative.

