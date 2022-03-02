Skip to main content

Manchester City 'Favourites' to Sign Erling Haaland Over Real Madrid - Club Ready to ‘Put Everything on the Table’

Real Madrid believes that the biggest threat in their pursuit for Erling Haaland's signature next season, are Manchester City.

A recent report by Spanish newspaper SER Deportivos has claimed that Erling Haaland refused Borussia Dortmund’s offer to sign a contract renewal, favouring a move away from the club in the summer.

With the uncertainty around the striking sensation’s future - as well as his €75 million release clause set to activate in the summer - a host of Europe’s elite clubs are set to be interested in the most sought-after player in world football.

The million-dollar question remains: which teams are the frontrunners to secure the services of the generational talent in the 2022/23 campaign.

According to the latest information provided by Josep Pedrerol of Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, it is claimed that Real Madrid believes that their main competitors for Erling Haaland’s signature are Manchester City, instead of arch-rivals Barcelona.

Read More

However, it has also been reported that Los Blancos hold the belief that the Blues are the ‘favourites’ to sign the Norweigan star, with Pep Guardiola’s side set to ‘put everything on the table’ to get the mega-transfer over the line.

Sergio Valentin of Madrid-based outlet Liberta Digital has also claimed that the La Liga champions’ priority remains to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Manchester City were also linked with Dusan Vlahovic earlier in the season, however, his move to Juventus in January leaves Haaland as the club's prime target.

As the battle to sign Haaland does not look like it will come to a halt anytime soon, only time will seemingly reveal the victor between Manchester City and Real Madrid. 

