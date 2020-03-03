Barcelona offer contract to Man City target - Man United and Chelsea also interested

Barcelona have offered a contract worth €7m a year to Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, a player who has been heavily linked with Manchester City before, reports FCInterNews as relayed by Sport Witness.

FCInterNews add that Barcelona will face competition for Martinez's signature from City, in addition to their Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea. However, none of these sides are yet to find an agreement with the player.

Martinez (22) has caught the eye this season after a series of impressive performances alongside Romelu Lukaku in Inter Milan's frontline. He has 11 goals in Serie A, but it is his 5 goals in the Champions League group stages - netting against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund - that have thrust the Argentina international into the limelight.

Any attempt to land Martinez will certainly require a huge transfer fee; it would undoubtedly need City to break their record sum of £62.8m paid for Rodri last summer. Martinez's contract with Inter runs until 2023 and with a number of big clubs in the market for a striker, he will likely be in high demand - as FCInterNews allege.

