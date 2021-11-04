Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Find Out How Much They Will Need to Pay to Secure In-Demand Striker With 10 Goals in 12 Games

    Fiorentina are bracing themselves for a bidding war in January over reported Manchester City target Dusan Vlahovic, with the financial demands for the player revealed in a new report.
    Author:

    The Serbian hitman currently has 10 goals in 12 appearances for the European-challenging side this campaign, and caught the eye in his breakout season last term, netting 21 Serie A goals for the Florence outfit.

    The frontman stands at a prominent 6'3" and is only 21 years old - all of which has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of top clubs across Europe, including Manchester City.

    According to new information provided by Italian journalist Romeo Agresti of Goal, Fiorentina will attempt to enforce an "auction effect" when it comes to bids for their prized asset in the upcoming January transfer window.

    It is further claimed that the Serie A side will primarily seek to pit Premier League clubs against each other, in order to ramp up the price-tag from an eye-watering €80 million (£68.3 million) starting point.

    Read More

    Manchester City have mostly operated without a recognised striker this season, with all of Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden filling the void up front.

    Sergio Aguero's summer departure, as well as failed pursuits for Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, left the Premier League champions light in the centre forward department, and so Manchester City officials could look at Dusan Vlahovic's recent scoring record with great interest. 

    It is rare, however, that Manchester City enter the market for reinforcements in January, with the last time the blues broke the bank in winter coming in 2018 with the record signing of Aymeric Laporte.

    With Erling Haaland's release clause coming into effect in the summer of 2022, and Manchester City likely to be in the mix trying to snatch him from Borussia Dortmund, it's possible that timing could scupper a move to the Etihad for Vlahovic.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1007724786h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Find Out How Much They Will Need to Pay to Secure In-Demand Striker With 10 Goals in 12 Games

    3 minutes ago
    sipa_35908664
    News

    Phil Foden Identifies Man City Star As 'The Best in World Football' in One Department

    26 minutes ago
    sipa_35907784
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Man City Dressing Room Insight Ahead of Manchester United Clash During Club Brugge Aftermath

    51 minutes ago
    sipa_35908174
    News

    Aymeric Laporte Reveals Delight at Reunion with Man City Teammate During Champions League Clash

    2 hours ago
    imago1001383445h
    News

    Man City Hit With Additional Injury Blow to Forward Line - Player Not Expected Back 'Any Time Soon'

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35590572
    News

    Pep Guardiola Doubles Down on Club Brugge Clash Being ‘More Important’ Than Manchester United Match

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35908449
    News

    "Nobody Helps You" - Pep Guardiola Hits Out At Critics And Passionately Defends Man City Success Following Club Brugge Victory

    4 hours ago
    Foden vs Club Brugge Home
    News

    Phil Foden Heaps Praise on One Aspect of Man City’s Champions League Win Over Club Brugge

    4 hours ago