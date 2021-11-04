Man City Find Out How Much They Will Need to Pay to Secure In-Demand Striker With 10 Goals in 12 Games

Fiorentina are bracing themselves for a bidding war in January over reported Manchester City target Dusan Vlahovic, with the financial demands for the player revealed in a new report.

The Serbian hitman currently has 10 goals in 12 appearances for the European-challenging side this campaign, and caught the eye in his breakout season last term, netting 21 Serie A goals for the Florence outfit.

The frontman stands at a prominent 6'3" and is only 21 years old - all of which has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of top clubs across Europe, including Manchester City.

According to new information provided by Italian journalist Romeo Agresti of Goal, Fiorentina will attempt to enforce an "auction effect" when it comes to bids for their prized asset in the upcoming January transfer window.

It is further claimed that the Serie A side will primarily seek to pit Premier League clubs against each other, in order to ramp up the price-tag from an eye-watering €80 million (£68.3 million) starting point.

Manchester City have mostly operated without a recognised striker this season, with all of Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden filling the void up front.

Sergio Aguero's summer departure, as well as failed pursuits for Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, left the Premier League champions light in the centre forward department, and so Manchester City officials could look at Dusan Vlahovic's recent scoring record with great interest.

It is rare, however, that Manchester City enter the market for reinforcements in January, with the last time the blues broke the bank in winter coming in 2018 with the record signing of Aymeric Laporte.

With Erling Haaland's release clause coming into effect in the summer of 2022, and Manchester City likely to be in the mix trying to snatch him from Borussia Dortmund, it's possible that timing could scupper a move to the Etihad for Vlahovic.

