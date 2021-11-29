Man City Formulate Verdict on Nathan Ake Future Amid Interest From Newcastle United

In recent weeks, Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake has been at the centre of a possible move away from the Etihad Stadium, and the latest reports suggest that the club have since made a decision on this.

Earlier on in November, the feeling in various quarters was that newly-appointed Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe had outlined his priority to sign two new centre backs and a central midfielder in January.

One player that had been very quickly linked with a move to St. James' Park was Manchester City and Netherlands central defender Nathan Ake - despite the 26 year-old have only just joined the club in the summer of 2020.

The links were no surprise, especially given the history between Ake and Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth, and the rise of the player under the highly-rated English coach.

However, according to a new report from Football Insider, Manchester City are set to block Nathan Ake from potentially joining Newcastle United during the upcoming January transfer window.

Football Insider quote 'a source close to Manchester City', who has reportedly told the football media outlet that the Premier League champions are not planning on listening to any offers for their fourth choice defender.

Manager Pep Guardiola is claimed to be wanting to keep his senior squad depth together, as the ongoing season looks to be another tiresome campaign both domestically and in European competition.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle's plans appears to have changed somewhat, with the Magpies' idea being to only sign players on loan during the winter transfer window.

Newcastle's cash-rich new owners feel it would be better to bring in players on loan as they are worried about signing big money players and then getting relegated.

Ake is currently quite far down in Manchester City's pecking order for centre-backs, behind Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte. He has also made just seven appearances for City this season, with only four being in the Premier League.

It would be a shame for Manchester City to let Nathan Ake go, especially after splashing out £40 million to bring him from Bournemouth, but a lack of game time could cause built up frustration for the Dutch international.

