Manchester City Forward Being Monitored By Juventus Ahead of Julian Alvarez Arrival and Potential Erling Haaland Signing

Juventus are monitoring Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and are targeting a summer swoop for the Brazilian, who could be tempted to change clubs ahead of the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez at the Etihad Stadium, according to a new report.

Gabriel Jesus was all linked with a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium last summer, with reports revealing that the 24-year-old was open to the idea of leaving Manchester City for a new challenge and better game time.

However, the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on elite clubs across Europe and Manchester City's desire to keep hold of the Brazil international meant that a move failed to materialise for the forward.

IMAGO / News Images Despite making a strong start to the season, Jesus has often been left on the bench for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish and has recently attracted interest from Juventus over a potential summer switch to the Serie A. IMAGO / PA Images Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that an internal decision is yet to be made at Manchester City on what the future holds for the three-time Premier League winner amongst Pep Guardiola's ranks, with a big-name striker expected to come in through the door at the club this summer. IMAGO / Action Plus According to the latest information of Rudy Galetti, the Old Lady are keeping tabs on Jesus' situation in Manchester and could be believe that City would be ready to sanction a sale for the former Palmeiras man for the right offer in the summer.

It has been further mentioned that Jesus - whose existing contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in 2023 - could be set for an exit ahead of the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate in the summer after City secured his arrival on the final day of the January transfer window.

It was reported this week that Juventus are keen on adding Jesus to their ranks in the summer but could only be restricted to offering €30 million for the services of the Manchester City forward, who has registered six goals and 10 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

Moreover, it has been claimed that the potential capture of Erling Haaland could see City cash in on Jesus despite previous reports suggesting that the Premier League champions are confident on securing a contract renewal for the Brazilian.

With City being increasingly tagged as the favourites to close a deal for Haaland, it remains to be seen whether Jesus stays put in Manchester and decides to fight for a place in Guardiola's side or whether he opts for a new challenge and does consider moving to Italy in the summer.

