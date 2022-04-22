Manchester City Forward Now FOR SALE With Player Not in Pep Guardiola’s Future Plans

Gabriel Jesus is no longer part of Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City and has been made available to be sold ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Gabriel Jesus was linked with a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium last summer, with reports revealing that the 25-year-old was open to the idea of leaving Manchester City for a new challenge and better game time.

However, the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on elite clubs across Europe and Manchester City's desire to keep hold of the Brazil international meant that a move failed to materialise for the forward.

Despite making a strong start to the season, Jesus has often been left on the bench for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish and has recently attracted interest from Juventus over a potential summer switch to the Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano reported in February that an internal decision is yet to be made at Manchester City on what the future holds for the three-time Premier League winner amongst Pep Guardiola's ranks, with the Blues reported to be closing in on the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

However, according to the latest information of Matteo Moretto, Manchester City have now put Gabriel Jesus on sale and are awaiting the right offer for the Brazilian in the summer. IMAGO / Action Plus It has been reported that Jesus is no longer in Pep Guardiola's plans and is set to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the campaign. IMAGO / Sportimage There also remains uncertainty over whether Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will put pen to paper and commit their long-term future to the Premier League champions, with a potential exodus anticipated at the Etihad Stadium in attack this summer.

As per previous reports, Jesus - whose existing contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in 2023 - could be set for an exit ahead of the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate in the summer after City secured his arrival on the final day of the January transfer window.

With City being increasingly tagged as the favourites to close a deal for Haaland, it remains to be seen whether Jesus stays put in Manchester and decides to fight for a place in Guardiola's side or whether he opts for a new challenge amid interest from the Serie A.

