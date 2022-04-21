Skip to main content

Manchester City Forward Puts Contract Talks on Hold Amid AC Milan Interest - 'No Contact' Initiated By Serie A Giants

Raheem Sterling has put his Manchester City future on hold as his priority remains helping his side winning silverware this season, according to a new report, with AC Milan eyeing an audacious swoop for the England international.

After enjoying an outstanding personal campaign in an England shirt at the European Championships last summer, Raheem Sterling’s return to Manchester City coincided with constant speculation around him bidding farewell to the club in the summer.

With Barcelona mooted to be the 27-year-old's next destination of choice, an exit certainly looked like it was in the realms of possibility for the former Liverpool star, who was out of favour with Pep Guardiola at the start of the current campaign.

In addition, it was revealed in January that ‘human problems’ between Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola was partly why the Catalan manager had approved a potential sale for the star winger and the subsequent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the season.

Sterling goal vs EVE.jfif

While Sterling went on to stay put owing partly to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic as well, a major question lingers around the three-time Premier League winner's future, with his current deal at the Etihad Stadium set to run out in 2023.

KDB x Sterling Burnley Away

According to the latest information of John Cross of The Mirror, Sterling has put his future on hold as he remains ‘fully focused’ on helping Manchester City win both the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

However, it has further been mentioned that AC Milan may plan a swoop for the England international if a Bahraini investment fund manage to complete their $1 billion takeover of the Serie A outfit.

Sterling x Pep Cover 2

Further details have suggested that there has been ‘no contact’ between the player’s representatives and the Italian juggernaut as of yet, as it remains to be seen what the future holds for Raheem Sterling in the east side of Manchester.

It has been claimed that Sterling is ‘very happy’ and ‘content’ every time he gets the chance to play, and that relations between him and the club are said to be in a ‘very good place’ as we approach the business end of the season.

It was reported in January that Sterling would only have accepted a contract renewal offer at Manchester City if he would be granted ‘regular opportunities’ in the starting XI - after having been looked past for the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus in attack at the start of the campaign.

With Sterling enjoying an upturn in form since his return to the lineup in November last year, only time will tell whether he does decide to move on in the summer - with the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez and the potential signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

