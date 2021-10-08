    • October 8, 2021
    Man City Forward 'Refusing' to Accept Contract Renewal - Player Preferring 'Loan With Mandatory Purchase Option' to Barcelona

    Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is leaning towards the possibility of a loan move to Barcelona, in a deal that include a 'mandatory purchase option', according to the latest report.
    With the England international currently enduring a difficult patch of form on the pitch under Pep Guardiola in recent months, it comes as no surprise for questions and reports to emerge concerning his future at Manchester City.

    This is despite his manager doubling down on claims of Sterling's importance to the Manchester City squad, with the Catalan manager recently exclaiming, "Raheem played really good as a striker at PSG, created incredible chances. One and another one with the movement. We need. Speed, zero to 100, he did it exceptional."

    However, despite the public confidence from the manager, the latest information from Spain contradicts such belief and also recent reports to emerge from England.

    According to the information of Gabriel Sans reporting for Mundo Deportivo on Friday, Barcelona have received the 'ok' from Raheem Sterling over a potential move to the Camp Nou in the near future.

    Mundo Deportivo report that Raheem Sterling is not looking to renew his Manchester City contract, which expires in 2023, and instead prefers a loan move to Barcelona that includes a 'mandatory purchase option' as part of the deal.

    Sans' report aligns itself with other articles to emerge from Spain in recent days, by claiming that contacts for the player were established during the summer transfer window, and following the established good relations between the involved parties, a fresh attempt to sign Raheem Sterling should come during the January transfer window.

    However, the latest information to emerge from reliable sources in England contradicts the idea that Manchester City would be open to the possibility of a January move for Raheem Sterling.

    As reported by Martin Blackburn of the Sun this week, City intend to reject any and all approaches for their number 7, and have their focus placed on renewing the player's contract beyond the summer of 2023.

