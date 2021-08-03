Man City Forward ‘Unsure’ On Future - Player Wants Guarantees on Future Involvement Under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is reportedly unsure of whether his future lies at the club, and is seeking guarantees over his future involvement.

Sterling has been an integral figure in Manchester City’s success in recent years with the England international having made 292 appearances for the current Premier League champions, scoring on 114 occassions in the process.

Raheem Sterling signed for Manchester City from fellow Premier League side Liverpool in 2015, for an overall fee in the region of £49 million, and has since added numerous winners’ medals to his trophy cabinet, including lifting the English top-flight title three times.

Widely recognised as England’s best performer at the recent European Championships, Raheem Sterling has two years to run on his current Etihad Stadium deal and his future is currently up in the air.

As per a new report from 90min, Raheem Sterling is unsure of his Manchester City future having fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola towards the back-end of last season, and the player wants to see how he fits into the Catalan coach's plans before he commits to a new deal.

The source also reports that Manchester City and Sterling were close to agreeing on a new deal 12 months ago, however, negotiations were put on hold early this year.

90min also note that it was reported earlier in the summer that Raheem Sterling was offered to Tottenham as part of the Harry Kane deal, which the club denies, while Arsenal have also enquired about the England winger's availability but were informed that he was not available.

With that being said however, Raheem Sterling is understood to be 'happy' at the club and is not looking to leave, but simply wants to know that he remains a key part of Manchester City’s plans.

From the part of Manchester City, it is claimed that they have assured Raheem Sterling that he remains 'firmly in the club's plans' - as expected.

Following his excellent showing at the recent European Championships, Sterling's stock is currently very high and Manchester City will want to tie the England superstar down to a new deal.

Raheem Sterling has played a pivotal role in the success of the club under Pep Guardiola, and the hope is that Sterling will put pen to paper on a new deal soon, and look to revive his form from old across the course of the coming season.

Whilst negotiations were put on hold earlier this year, Manchester City will be keen to revive talks with the player with the view of securing his long-term future at the club.

