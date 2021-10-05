Man City Forward 'Would Be Interested' in Barcelona Switch - Position on 'Priority List' for La Liga Club

As the uncertainty surrounding the future of Raheem Sterling continues to grow, reports from Spain are suggesting that a move away from Manchester City may be closer than it seems.

In recent months, it has become apparent that the long-term future of Sterling is somewhat uncertain, and with the England star behind both Phil Foden and Jack Grealish in the pecking order at the club, a move away perhaps beckons.

Raheem Sterling was notably linked with a move to Tottenham during the most recent transfer window as part of a prospective deal that would have seen Harry Kane join Manchester City - although neither Sterling nor the London club seemed keen.

However, with Sterling having started less than half of Manchester City’s matches this term, the England international’s future remains uncertain, and a fresh report has linked the former Liverpool man to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen to acquire Raheem Sterling in the near future following the recent summer departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

The newspaper claims that the Catalan club had attempted to sign Sterling in the previous summer window, although owing to their perilous financial state, the Blaugrana were unable to recruit the England international.

However, it is understood that owing to their evident recent attacking struggles, the recruitment of a forward in the January transfer window is a ‘priority’ for Barcelona, and the club’s primary targets are Raheem Sterling and RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

The report also notes that as Sterling has been limited to just two league starts this term, the City forward ‘would be interested’ in a move to Catalonia – where he would be afforded a more prominent role than he is currently experiencing in Manchester.

The notion that Sterling would be willing to depart Manchester City for Barcelona is somewhat understandable, as it is improbable that the England star is satisfied with his current bit-part role at the club.

However, Raheem Sterling has featured in each of the club’s previous 10 matches and unless Manchester City recruits a striker in the January transfer window, it appears unlikely that the Etihad club would allow the winger to leave the club mid-season.

