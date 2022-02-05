Manchester City Full-Back Attracting Attention from Inter Milan - 'Fierce Battle' Set to Commence

Manchester City's impressive on-loan full-back Issa Kabore is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan, according to a new report this week.

The City Football Group project and the overall scouting network associated with Manchester City has developed significantly over the course of the past few years, both due to reputability and the finances available.

A number of success stories have emerged in recent years, and Manchester City's investment and level of finances placed into the purchases of relatively unknown talents has increased - most recently seen with the acquisition of Julian Alvarez.

However, one relatively lesser know purchase has been thrown into the limelight recently, with Issa Kabore's impressive performances on the international stage at the Africa Cup of Nations grabbing the attention of many.

According to the information of Fichajes, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City's on-loan full-back Issa Kaboré is ‘causing’ a ‘fierce battle between’ Inter Milan and the player's parent club.

The report states that Kaboré's ‘excellent season’ with City Football Group's ESTAC Troyes, and also with the Burkina Faso national team at the Africa Cup of Nations, has attracted attention from Inter.

With the Serie A side reportedly wanting to sign a new right-back in the summer, Issa Kaboré has been identified as the target and it is claimed that ‘there will be talks between the two clubs’ for the full-back’s transfer.

At present, Manchester City have ample competition for the right-back berth at the Etihad Stadium, in the form of the versatile Joao Cancelo, and the highly-experienced Kyle Walker.

However, with the latter ageing and entering into his twilight years of his Premier League career, a door at the Premier League champions may open for Issa Kabore in the coming years, should he remain patient and focused on a place within Manchester City's first-team squad above anything else.

