Juventus have made Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus one of their 'top priorities' for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Tuttosport as relayed by Sport Witness.

With Manchester City recently handed a two year Champions League ban by UEFA, Juventus are 'waiting' for the situation to be finalised before making any contact. They know it could be easier to sign the Brazilian striker if he's looking for Champions League football next season, for a cost of around €70m.

Jesus has scored 16 times this season and provided 9 assists but is still struggling to find himself a spot in the starting eleven ahead of club legend Sergio Aguero. Jesus once stated that the Argentine striker was 'irreplaceable'

The Blues may well be looking to offload Jesus in order to fund a move for, recently linked striker, Lautaro Martinez. The Inter forward has also scored 16 times this season and are currently sitting 4 point behind Juventus in first.

