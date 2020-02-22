City Xtra
Juventus make Man City striker one of their 'top priorities' - €70m fee mentioned

WillBeaman19

Juventus have made Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus one of their 'top priorities' for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Tuttosport as relayed by Sport Witness.

With Manchester City recently handed a two year Champions League ban by UEFA, Juventus are 'waiting' for the situation to be finalised before making any contact. They know it could be easier to sign the Brazilian striker if he's looking for Champions League football next season, for a cost of around €70m.

Jesus has scored 16 times this season and provided 9 assists but is still struggling to find himself a spot in the starting eleven ahead of club legend Sergio Aguero. Jesus once stated that the Argentine striker was 'irreplaceable'

The Blues may well be looking to offload Jesus in order to fund a move for, recently linked striker, Lautaro Martinez. The Inter forward has also scored 16 times this season and are currently sitting 4 point behind Juventus in first.

Transfer Rumours

Man City respond to Barcelona ‘enquiries’ about player - Spanish side ‘would like’ to sign the midfielder

Spanish giants FC Barcelona ‘would like’ to sign Manchester City star and have made ‘enquiries’ about a potential transfer.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Leicester City)

It's approaching the crunch time in Manchester City's season; and the first of some tough upcoming fixtures is Leicester City at the King Power. The Blues are fresh from a comfortable 2-0 win against West Ham United on Wednesday, and with Real Madrid looming, Guardiola will want to keep the momentum going.

harryasiddall

Harry Siddall

Predicted XI: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

After a string of disappointing results in the Premier League, UEFA hit the club with a European ban for two years last Friday. Yet there's hope on the horizon for the Blues; after a good performance against West Ham United signalled a return to form. Next, they must travel to tackle a Leicester City side who've defied every expectation this campaign. Here's how we predict Guardiola's men will line up for a crucuial 2nd-vs-3rd clash...

Nathan Allen

The Big Match Preview: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

After the no-thrills midweek defeat of West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium, City face a much sterner test. Third plays second in the Premier League, as we travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

markgough96

Man City set to sign full-back - beating Barcelona and Arsenal to his signature

Reports from Brazil are claiming that Manchester City have secured the signing of young full-back Yan Couto, beating both Arsenal and Barcelona to his signature, according to Gazeta do Povo as relayed by Sport Witness.

DanielBower

‘We first have to see what is in the wallet’ - RB Leipzig manager discusses future of on-loan Man City defender

Manchester City’s full-back Angelino has made a strong start to his loan spell in Germany with RB Leipzig, with manager Julian Nagelsmann heaping praise on the Spaniard.

markgough96

Man City star speaks out on speculation linking him to Real Madrid

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has spoken out about speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Guardiola’s men recorded a ninth consecutive victory over the West Ham United as City eased to a 2-0 victory in Manchester. Goals from Rodri just before half-time, and Kevin De Bruyne just after the break, capped what was a comfortable performance.

Brandon Evans

Man City pursuit of Serie A striker ‘serious’ - club preparing five year contract

Manchester City’s pursuit of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is ‘serious’, with the Premier League side preparing to offer Martinez a five-year deal worth up to €8m per season, claim FcInterNews as relayed by Sport Witness.

Nathan Allen

Man City interested in Bayern Munich star - swap deal possible

Manchester City are interested in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, according to The Sun.

Nathan Allen