Man City 'Getting Hotter' in the Race for Striker With 70 Goals in 69 Games for Current Club - Real Madrid Also Mentioned

A new report from Germany has provided an update on the prospect of Manchester City signing Erling Haaland, and what chances Real Madrid currently have of signing the Norwegian forward.

Following their failed pursuit of Harry Kane last summer, City are in the market for a prolific striker to spearhead their attack, and have been linked with a slew of top-quality forwards.

Among those is Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland - who is set to be available next summer via a release clause in the region of £68 million coming into effect.

With City in need of a striker and Haaland potentially on his way out of Germany, a sensational move appears to be a possibility, and a new report has provided an update on the prospect of the Premier League champions acquiring the 21-year-old.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Sport Bild, City are ‘getting hotter’ regarding their interest in signing Erling Haaland, whilst Real Madrid's interest in the striker is ‘colder’ than it once was.

The report states that the chances of Erling Haaland remaining with the German club beyond the ongoing season are ‘extremely slim’ – indicating that the striker is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Sport Witness also relay information that states that Manchester City will have ‘no problem’ triggering Haaland’s release clause, should they opt to pursue the striker, and it is also noted that the club would also meet the high salary demands that the 21-year-old is expected to command.

Owing to Manchester City’s lack of a formidable forward, it is the wish of many of the club’s supporters that the Premier League champions will elect to ‘break the bank’ to bring the Norwegian international to the Etihad Stadium.

However, only time will tell whether those fans who wish to see Erling Haaland clad in sky blue will get their wish.

Although, as previously interested clubs such as Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea are currently well-stocked in the striker position, the ball may be in Manchester City’s court.

