Manchester City Goalkeeper Set to Make Galatasaray Switch During Summer Transfer Window

Manchester City's rising goalkeeping prospect Arijanet Muric is set to join Galatasaray on loan at the end of the ongoing campaign, according to reports on Monday.

In Ederson, Premier League champions Manchester City possibly have the most well-rounded goalkeeper in the world at their disposal.

The Brazilian international is the embodiment of a modern-day number one and has been synonymous with Pep Guardiola’s reign of roaring success at the club since his arrival from Benfica in 2017.

This has also seen Zack Steffen take up the role of Ederson’s understudy, while other talented goalkeeping prospects such as Gavin Bazunu and James Trafford have had to head out on loan and wait for a big break at the Etihad Stadium.

One of such promising talents includes Arijanet Muric, who is claimed to be set to join Turkish giants Galatasaray on a loan deal at the end of the ongoing season, as reported by Kosovan Football who relayed the information of Koha Net via Twitter.

It has also been reported that manager Domenec Torrent - a former tactical analyst at Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's right-hand man - 'really likes' the player and has already 'spoken' to the Premier League club to make a deal come to fruition.

Arijanet Muric joined Manchester City at 16 years of age and was drafted directly into the club’s academy system, before signing a professional contract in 2017.

However, the Kosovan international’s relatively short career has been defined by a string of loan spells at the likes of NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II and Adana Demirspor so far.

Currently on loan in Turkey, Muric has made 11 league starts out of 21 matches, indicating that he is yet to cement his place as a regular starter for Adana Demirspor.

However, a loan switch to a club of Galatasaray’s pedigree may give the 23-year old the perfect chance to make a name for himself if he gets regular minutes under his belt.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra