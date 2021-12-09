Man City Goalkeeper Attracting Interest from Several Clubs - Clause Reveals Option to Return to Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is attracting interest from a number of clubs, according to new information this week.

While new information has taken a look at Bazunu's potential next steps in the game with several clubs interested, it has also been revealed that there is a recall clause in the goalkeeper's Portsmouth contract.

The 19-year old has shone during his loan spell at Portsmouth, while also earning the number one shirt for the Republic of Ireland, and the club have confirmed that a return to Manchester City may be on the cards but on one condition.

Speaking to local newspaper The News after Portsmouth’s 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley explained the situation in detail and why a return to City for Gavin Bazunu in the coming weeks may be near impossible.

Cowley explained, “There is no recall. The clause is if Manchester City get into serious injury concerns with the goalkeepers."

The Portsmouth boss also gave clarity on how unlikely it was for such a situation to take place, saying, “They (Manchester City) have a few in front of Gavin (Bazunu), not loads, but enough to suggest that won’t happen.”

With the likes of Zack Steffen, Scott Carson and even U23 goalkeeper Ciaran Slicker making the matchday squad as back-ups to number one choice Ederson, Danny Cowley is fair in his assessment of how unlikely such a situation is.

Gavin Bazunu has spoken of his desire to become a starter for Manchester City one day, but with Ederson tied to a long-term contract until 2026, the Irish goalkeeper’s future may not lie at the Etihad Stadium.

On the subject of his future, and his possible next steps in the game after the ongoing season, new information from journalist Andrew Moon has revealed that a number of Championship clubs - including AFC Bournemouth - have been 'keeping a close eye on' Gavin Bazunu.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops with Bazunu, as his performances on loan as well as for his national side are deservedly earning rave reviews and only time will tell if he is in Manchester City’s future plans.

