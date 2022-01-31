Manchester City Hand Defender Permission to Undergo Medical Ahead of Transfer - Buy-Back Clause Being Negotiated

Manchester City are looking to embed a buy-back clause into the contract of the outbound Philippe Sandler, should the Dutchman sign a permanent deal with Feyenoord in the coming summer, as per a new report from the Netherlands on Deadline Day.

Philippe Sandler’s career at Manchester City has arguably had more lows than highs.

While it seemed destined that the Dutchman’s education at the Ajax academy would make him the perfect fit in a Pep Guardiola system, his relatively disastrous loan stints at RSC Anderlecht and ESTAC Troyes have led to his stock being reduced.

It goes without saying that the 24-year old’s career is in desperate need of a new lease of life, and a flurry of reports from Europe have suggested that he is closing in on a move to one of the Netherlands' most prominent clubs.

As per the information of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Feyenoord and Manchester City are ‘close’ to reaching a mutual agreement for Philippe Sandler to go on loan until the end of the current campaign - when his Etihad contract is set to expire.

The report claims that Manchester City have granted the player permission to undergo a medical with the Eredivisie club, as a six-month loan spell looms for the player in the second-half of the ongoing season.

It has also been claimed that Manchester City are 'looking’ to add a buy-back clause, in the event that the player signs a permanent deal with Feyenoord prior to the start of next season.

When the Dutchman signed for the Premier League champions in 2018, his versatility in terms of being able to operate as both a centre-half and a defensive midfielder made him a unique young prospect.

However, only making a single appearance at the Etihad Stadium in his time at the club, while failing to impress on loan, has meant there is no chance for him to contend among Manchester City’s fierce competition for places.

It has to be said that despite Sandler’s career reaching a stagnant place, the fact that Pep Guardiola’s side have considered adding a buy-back clause is a sign of the immense belief they still have in the former-Ajax man’s talent.

A return to familiar surroundings could prove crucial in the reinvention of Philippe Sandler and could potentially lead to a Manchester City recall one day, if things work out as initially hoped for.

