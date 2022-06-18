Skip to main content
Manchester City Handed A Significant Boost In Race For Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United today confirmed the signing of Marc Roca from Bayern Munich who plays in the same position as Kalvin Phillips, could a possible replacement now mean he is on his way to City in the very near future?

Pep Guardiola is keen on bringing the England international to the Etihad this summer and a potential deal may now be hurried up due to the fact Leeds United manager Jesse Marcsh has got another midfielder in.

Phillips celebrating 

Phillips would likely come in as an understudy for Rodri at first and then used possibly alongside him or to rotate with the Spaniard who has just had an outstanding season for City.

The Athletic have reported that a bid from City is close to being submitted, with a bid of around £45-50million likely to be enough for Leeds to let their star midfielder leave so they have jumped quickly to cover the hole that will be left by Phillips.

Roca has been at Bayern Munich for two years and could never nail down a starting spot for the German Champions.

The Spaniard played 24 games in all competitions for Bayern Munich and will now be trying his hand in the Premier League.

He will have big pressure on his shoulders with the responsibility of replacing the much loved Phillips but this could be the biggest indication yet that the 26-year-old local Leeds lad is on his way to Manchester.

