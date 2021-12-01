Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Handed Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit - 90 Per Cent Chance of Striker Leaving Borussia Dortmund in 2022

    Borussia Dortmund have a 90% chance of losing star striker Erling Haaland next summer despite their efforts to lure him into extending his stay at the club till 2023, according to a new report.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old marksman for several months, as they try and acquire the services of a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barcelona in June.

    After failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to defend their league crown and possibly go one step further in the Champions League without an out-and-out striker among their ranks.

    It was reported in October that the Sky Blues are 'ready' to sign Haaland when his £64 million release clause kicks in next summer, with the Manchester side 'planning meetings' with the striker's agent Mino Raiola in January

    According to Max Bielefeld of Sky, whose information has been relayed by Football Daily, there is a 90% chance of Haaland leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

    It has been mentioned that Dortmund are 'working hard' to keep Haaland at the Signal Iduna Park till at least 2023 by doubling his current wages and having his release clause activated in 2023 instead of 2022.

    Moreover, Manchester City and PSG are leading the race to sign the striker after Real Madrid reportedly ruled out a move for Haaland - with the assumption that the forward will move to a Premier League club in 2022.

    Read More

    The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Leeds-born forward, who has registered 14 goals and four assists in 11 outings across all competitions this season.

    It has been stated previously that Manchester City want to improve their ties with Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for Haaland, who desires to move to the England in the hunt for a new challenge after having emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since joining Dortmund in 2020.

    City had recently emerged as one of the leading contenders to lure Haaland from Dortmund owing to their ties with Puma, who are set to tempt the Norway international with a sensational sponsorship package of £50 million over a period of four years.

    Moreover, it has been stated that Raiola is set to hold talks with the Etihad hierarchy in January over a possible switch to the east side of Manchester for Haaland, whose father Alfie, is good friends with Bjorn Gulden - Norwegian chief executive of Puma.

    Manchester City will have been given an added incentive to get a deal for Haaland over the line with the rising number of reports linking Ferran Torres with a January move to Barcelona.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Haaland
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Handed Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit - 90 Per Cent Chance of Striker Leaving Borussia Dortmund in 2022

    24 seconds ago
    imago1007406158h
    News

    Man City Starting XI vs Aston Villa 'Leaked' on Social Media Over FIVE HOURS Before Kick-Off

    42 minutes ago
    imago1008166436h
    News

    Man City Make Significant Decision on Future of Rising Star James McAtee - Player Attracting Interest from Swansea City

    1 hour ago
    imago1006258420h
    Match Coverage

    Aston Villa vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34664751
    News

    Kyle Walker Heaps Praise on Man City Star Who Helped Him 'Understand Football So Much Better'

    4 hours ago
    imago0049072081h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Reach Total Agreement for Manchester City's Ferran Torres

    4 hours ago
    imago0048871294h
    Match Coverage

    Ruben Dias Closing in on Landmark, An Impressive Pep Guardiola Record – Aston Villa vs Man City Preview (Premier League)

    5 hours ago
    imago1006247427h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Set Price Limit for Man City Star - Contacts 'Set to Continue' Regarding Transfer

    5 hours ago