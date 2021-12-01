Man City Handed Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit - 90 Per Cent Chance of Striker Leaving Borussia Dortmund in 2022

Borussia Dortmund have a 90% chance of losing star striker Erling Haaland next summer despite their efforts to lure him into extending his stay at the club till 2023, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old marksman for several months, as they try and acquire the services of a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barcelona in June.

After failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to defend their league crown and possibly go one step further in the Champions League without an out-and-out striker among their ranks.

It was reported in October that the Sky Blues are 'ready' to sign Haaland when his £64 million release clause kicks in next summer, with the Manchester side 'planning meetings' with the striker's agent Mino Raiola in January.

According to Max Bielefeld of Sky, whose information has been relayed by Football Daily, there is a 90% chance of Haaland leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

It has been mentioned that Dortmund are 'working hard' to keep Haaland at the Signal Iduna Park till at least 2023 by doubling his current wages and having his release clause activated in 2023 instead of 2022.

Moreover, Manchester City and PSG are leading the race to sign the striker after Real Madrid reportedly ruled out a move for Haaland - with the assumption that the forward will move to a Premier League club in 2022.

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Leeds-born forward, who has registered 14 goals and four assists in 11 outings across all competitions this season.

It has been stated previously that Manchester City want to improve their ties with Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for Haaland, who desires to move to the England in the hunt for a new challenge after having emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since joining Dortmund in 2020.

City had recently emerged as one of the leading contenders to lure Haaland from Dortmund owing to their ties with Puma, who are set to tempt the Norway international with a sensational sponsorship package of £50 million over a period of four years.

Moreover, it has been stated that Raiola is set to hold talks with the Etihad hierarchy in January over a possible switch to the east side of Manchester for Haaland, whose father Alfie, is good friends with Bjorn Gulden - Norwegian chief executive of Puma.

Manchester City will have been given an added incentive to get a deal for Haaland over the line with the rising number of reports linking Ferran Torres with a January move to Barcelona.

