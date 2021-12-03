Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Handed Opportunity to Sign Fernandinho Replacement - Player Opts to Leave Club in 2022 With Liverpool Also Interested

    Manchester City been handed a potential open goal opportunity to sign a replacement for Fernandinho during the summer transfer window of 2022, following new developments.
    Author:

    The club's veteran Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernandinho is heading towards the expiry of his current contract, and looks set to vacate his playing duties at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the ongoing season.

    While it is not yet confirmed that the defensive midfielder will be leaving, all signs appear to be pointing that way, with his playing time significantly reduced due to age and the strength of performances produced by teammate Rodrigo.

    This may force Manchester City to enter the transfer market, and seek a direct replacement for a player who has committed over eight years of his trophy-laden playing career to the Premier League giants.

    As per new information from Germany, Manchester City may have been handed the ideal opportunity to sign that replacement - on a free transfer.

    Read More

    According to the information of German newspaper BILD, Borussia Monchengladbach's in-demand and versatile central midfielder Denis Zakaria has decided against putting pen-to-paper on fresh terms, after entering the final year of his contract.

    It is claimed that the 25-year-old Swiss international is now looking for a new challenge and wants to move on to another club on a free transfer next summer, with the report stating that the player is 'warm' to a move to England if any Premier League clubs come calling.

    Unsurprisingly, Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the player, alongside Premier League rivals Liverpool.

    However, a number of other European giants have also been credited with some level of interest in recent months, including Italian trio Juventus, Inter Milan, and AS Roma, as well as La Liga's Barcelona and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008300738h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Handed Opportunity to Sign Fernandinho Replacement - Player Opts to Leave Club in 2022 With Liverpool Also Interested

    1 minute ago
    imago1007679620h
    News

    "They All Turned Around to Look at Me!" - Ederson Reveals Moment Pep Guardiola Showed Man City Team His Kicking Abilities

    21 minutes ago
    sipa_36387281
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Could Permit Player Departure to Premier League Rival Should Club 'Indicate Willingness' to Sell Current Star

    47 minutes ago
    imago1008334905h
    News

    "You Haven't Seen Anything Yet!" - Ederson Offers Man City Training Ground Insight into First Session Following 2017 Benfica Switch

    1 hour ago
    imago1007944062h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Appear' in Chase for Bundesliga Star - Barcelona Expect 'Tough Competition' for Player

    15 hours ago
    imago1008333391h
    News

    "What is Important is Being There!" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Premier League Title Race Challenge With Chelsea and Liverpool

    16 hours ago
    sipa_33378735
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Willing to Meet Asking Price' for Striker With 12 Goals in 15 Games - Club 'Back in the Race' With Juventus and Arsenal

    16 hours ago
    imago1008390194h
    Transfer Rumours

    Manchester City Send Scout to Serie A Game to Watch Star Midfielder - View to Make Approach During Summer 2022

    18 hours ago