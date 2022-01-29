Manchester City Handed Severe Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit - Club in Pole Position Hold 'Magnificent' Relationship With Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City target Erling Haaland prefers a move to Spain as the Norway international looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer amid interest from a cluster of top clubs, according to a report from Spain.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for the former Red Bull Salzburg star, whose £64 million release clause at Dortmund gets activated in the summer - which is surely going to spark a bidding war for one of the most clinical finishers across Europe.

After their failure to land Harry Kane from Tottenham to fill Sergio Aguero's shoes, Pep Guardiola's side have played their cards to perfection and sit nine points clear of second-placed Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The Sky Blues are reportedly very keen to add the Leeds-born forward to their ranks in the summer, and will have financial plans in place to challenge Real Madrid - who are currently understood to be leading the race for the 21-year-old's signature.

In an interview with Norwegian TV channel Viaplay Fotball earlier this month, Haaland admitted that Dortmund are indeed pushing him to make a decision on his future in Germany past this summer.

However, Manchester City could be set to lose out in the chase for Haaland, according to Tomás Roncero of Spanish outlet AS, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, with both the forward and his family prioritising a move to the La Liga.

Haaland, who owns a house in Marbella, is keen to live in Spain - which puts Real Madrid in pole position to sign the Norwegian in the summer, as Los Blancos hold a 'magnificent' relationship with Borussia Dortmund despite setting their sights primarily on signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

It was reported recently that Dortmund scheduled meetings with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland to discuss the attacker's future in Germany a few weeks ago.

While Dortmund are ready to present Haaland with a contract extension worth around €20 million-per-year, the Bundesliga side will reportedly need Haaland to make a decision on his future at the club by the end of February to have ample time to search for an ideal replacement in the summer.

