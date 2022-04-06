Manchester City Have 'Already Shown Interest' in Benfica Star With €150 Million Release Clause

According to a new report from Portugal, Manchester City are among the clubs to have 'already' shown an interest in Benfica striker, Darwin Nunez - and could use the Primeira Liga side's Champions League matches against Liverpool as a chance to scout the youngster.

Manchester City's hunt for a striker since club legend Sergio Aguero departed the Etihad Stadium for FC Barcelona at the end of the 2020/21 campaign has certainly been no secret.

Since then, a variety of names have been strongly linked with moves to the home of the Premier League champions, including Tottenham's Harry Kane, the former Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, and the current Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

While recent reports have strongly suggested that Manchester City are now leading the race for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, it has not triggered the halt of other prospective strikers being mentioned.

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez has long been a highly-coveted prospect in the European football landscape. A remarkable tally of 42 goals and 15 assists across 79 games for the Portuguese club has landed him on the shortlist for a move to a big club on the continent.

In amongst the super clubs to be watching the Uruguayan closely, a variety of Premier League clubs have also been suggested as potential suitors, with Manchester City named as one of them.

According to Correio da Manha, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are one of the clubs who have 'already shown interest' in Darwin Nunez and will use Benfica's two-legged Champions League quarter-final showdown with Liverpool as a barometer of his talent level. As per the report, Benfica are only interested in negotiating the player's exit for a fee higher than €80 million. However, that figure is still some distance below his release clause, which is said to be €150 million. The 22-year-old registered his fifth Champions League goal of the season on Tuesday evening in the first-leg against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, with the second-leg at Anfield still to come next week.

It can be assumed that Manchester City will send scouts to Liverpool to observe the performance of the Uruguayan against Jurgen Klopp's men, despite their strong interest in Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian international is undertood to be the first choice for Pep Guardiola ahead of the summer transfer window, however with Real Madrid also strongly linked, Darwin Nunez could potentially be high on the list of secondary options.

