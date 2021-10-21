Man City 'Have An Eye' On Serie A Forward - Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund Expected to Offer Challenge for Player

An emerging report has provided an update on Manchester City's interest in signing Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester City were well documented in trying to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane to fill the void created by Sergio Agüero's departure.

However, as Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy refused to entertain the prospect of allowing his star striker to leave the club, the Blues failed in their pursuit and resultantly headed into the season without a recognised striker in the first-team squad.

Because of this, the Premier League champions have subsequently been linked to a plethora of highly regarded alternatives such as Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic - and a fresh report has provided an insight into the club’s interest.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by German outlet Sky Deutschland, Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have joined Manchester City as ‘contenders’ in the race to sign Vlahovic.

The report notes that Bayern Munich have ‘been in touch’ with Vlahovic’s representatives ‘since last year’ whilst Borussia Dortmund will ‘look at him’ should Erling Haaland depart the German club next summer.

Sport Witness also relay that Manchester City ‘have an eye’ on Vlahovic due to their desire to recruit a striker next summer, and to corroborate this, Italian outlet Tuttosport have noted that City remains ‘active’ in the race to sign the Serbian star.

Along with this, Tuttosport also states that as it stands, Serie A side Juventus are in ‘pole position’ to sign the wantaway La Viola forward ‘next summer’.

Fiorentina and Vlahovic are understood to be keen to ‘part ways in the coming window’, and it's suggested that Manchester City 'could' beat Juventus to Vlahovic's signature 'if they make an approach' in the upcoming January transfer window.

Furthermore, this report indicates that should Manchester City elect to pursue Vlahovic’s signature, they will need to act quick, with a slew of top clubs understood to be interested in the Serbian international.

