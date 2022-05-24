Manchester City Have Held Amicable Talks With Raheem Sterling Over New Contract

As part of a new report, an update has been provided concerning Manchester City and their ongoing talks with Raheem Sterling over the possibility of a new contract being signed in the coming weeks.

Alongside the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling was one of the three substitutes that played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s spirited 3-2 comeback victory against Aston Villa to become Premier League champions.

Replacing Riyad Mahrez in the 56th minute, the England international’s pace and directness paid dividends, as he breezed past Lucas Digne and put in a pinpoint cross for Gundogan to head into the back of the net.

While Raheem Sterling’s contribution in City's heroic fightback will be talked about for years to come, another major talking point surrounds his future at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

However, new details have emerged that have provided an essential update on the 27-year old’s likelihood of remaining a Manchester City player in the near future - or at least certainly beyond the coming summer transfer window.

Additionally, the Italian journalist had also mentioned in April that Manchester City were ‘discussing’ a brand-new contract proposal with the player and his representatives.

However, an earlier report by Sam Lee of the Athletic stated that Raheem Sterling is willing to put pen to paper, only if believes that he is granted ‘regular opportunities’ by Pep Guardiola in the Manchester City starting eleven.

With the former Liverpool forward being benched for both legs of the Champions semi-final against Real Madrid, as well as the two final games of the Premier League campaign, only time will tell whether the forward ends up departing Manchester City for a more starring role elsewhere.

However, the positive nature of the contract talks with Manchester City indicate that there is hope that Raheem Sterling continues his successful association with the club.

