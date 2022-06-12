Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Set Price Tag For Bernardo Silva

Manchester City have named their price for Bernardo Silva amid interest from Barcelona.

There is major interest in the Portuguese midfielder from Catalonia. Barcelona will need to sell before they pursue, but they are very keen on acquiring his talents.

Bernardo Silva Celebrates Against Burnley.

Bernardo Silva Celebrates Against Burnley.

According to The Mirror, Manchester City have put an £80million price tag on Bernardo Silva. 

Mundo Deportivo also report that Barcelona would only be willing to pay a maximum of €70million (£59million). A distance in valuation, but this is something that's often seen in the initial stages.

Barcelona have made Bernardo Silva a primary target for the summer transfer window, alongside Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi Hernandez sees Bernardo Silva and Pedri being the perfect midfield to fire Barcelona back to power, with the Barcelona manager dreaming of the two in the centre of midfield.

As mentioned yesterday, Barcelona are in financial trouble. A huge sale would be needed to raise funds to pursue Bernardo Silva.

It may not come as a surprise to Manchester City fans if Bernardo does leave, as he was initially set to last summer. They will be praying he decides to stay again next year.

