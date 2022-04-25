Manchester City Have NO Interest in Signing Premier League Star Despite Previous Reports

Manchester City have NO interest in signing West Ham United's Declan Rice this season, according to an emerging report.

Declan Rice (23) has seen his profile- and his price tag - soar in the five seasons since he broke into West Ham United's first team back in 2017.

He's earned acclaim from pundits for his trademark mixture of assertive physical play and an impressive range of quality on the ball, helping the Hammers to the Europa League semi-final this season.

Inevitably, Rice's performances have earned interest from other clubs in the English capital.

The midfielder was released by Chelsea as a youngster and has been linked with a sensational switch back to the European giants, but the ongoing situation regarding their tumultuous ownership status may put such a move on hold.

Some reports indicate that Rice's admirers may come from Manchester as well as London. According to The Times earlier today, City were considering a transfer bid for Rice this summer. However, BBC journalist Mike Minay has quickly quashed these reports by claiming City have NO interest in signing Rice from West Ham this summer.

The earlier report suggested that City see Rice as a potential replacement for Fernandinho, with the Brazilian set to leave the Etihad at the end of the season after a lengthy and decorated spell in Manchester.



West Ham claim that they will demand £150 million for the player if he wants to leave this year - and even if City are among the clubs capable of paying such a fee - it was not likely that they would smash their transfer record by half to get Rice in.

City bosses were also thought to be wary of another Harry Kane situation developing. The club coveted Kane last summer, but a move never materialised after Tottenham eventually refused to negotiate.

The Times pointed out that one other issue was Rodri, who has been in excellent form for the majority of the season and is still yet to reach his expected prime years.

A major tactical change would be required for Rodri and Rice to regularly share the pitch for City, and it's hard to believe that the club would splash so much money on a player who is arguably not an upgrade on what they already have.

Meanwhile, City's tendency to be quoted astronomical fees for their transfer targets has meant an increased focus on players with release clauses in recent years, such as Jack Grealish and Norway striker Erling Haaland.

