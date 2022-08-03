Report: Manchester City Have Not Made A Bid For Josko Gvardiol

Rumours claiming Manchester City have made a bid of €80million for Josko Gvardiol are inaccurate, according to reports.

City have been linked with the Croatian defender throughout the transfer window but it seems unlikely the club will move for another centre-back at this juncture. The Sky Blues were eyeing potential replacements for Nathan Aké when it appeared the Dutchman was heading to Chelsea but the collapse of that transfer effectively ended their interest in any central defenders.

It is understood that The Cityzens are prioritising the signing of at least one left-back, with it looking increasingly likely the club will secure the services of Sergio Gomez. However, per David Ornstein, City are also keen to add a more 'senior' fullback to their ranks, alongside Gomez.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

This made the links to Gvardiol seem unlikely despite Bild's report claiming the club had made a bid for the defender, given that City's focus seems to be on signing two left-backs. It was reported that the club ended their pursuit of Jules Kounde as they opted to keep Aké instead, so moving for another centre-back now seems improbable.

And The Daily Mail have seemingly rubbished yesterday's reports of the Sky Blues launching a bid for the 20-year-old. The outlet have reported that Bild's claims are 'inaccurate' and that the club have not tabled any bid for the young centre-back.

The Mail's report states that Chelsea are the only Premier League club actively pursuing Gvardiol, with Spurs bowing out of the race due to his high price tag.

Considering City are prioritising the signing of left-backs, it would be safe to rule out any potential move for a centre-back this window. The club already have Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Aké and John Stones in their ranks, so adding a new central defender to the squad would seem wholly unnecessary.

