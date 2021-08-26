Man City Have 'Not Dismissed' the Idea of Signing Cristiano Ronaldo - A Number of 'Obstacles' Stand in the Way of Deal

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo this week, and the move is thought to be possible, according to one particular report.

City are understood to be in the market for a striker before the transfer window closes and their prime target was known to be Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

However, Spurs were ultimately unwilling to sell their prized asset and with Kane now officially confirming that he will remain in North London despite yearning to leave the club, Manchester City’s pursuit of the player is officially over.

Coincidentally and perhaps conveniently, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to be looking to leave Turin this summer and with Manchester City in need of a prolific forward, the Portuguese star has been sensationally linked with a move to the Premier League champions.

According to a report by Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester City have “not dismissed” the possibility of acquiring Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the ongoing transfer window.

The source notes that there are “a number of obstacles” that must be overcome should a deal come to fruition, namely Juventus demanding a transfer fee for the player along with the high wages that Ronaldo will command.

Pep Guardiola has publicly stated that he is happy with the players at his disposal, however, the club looking to spend €150 million to acquire Harry Kane seemingly contradicts the manager's comments.

The Catalan coach and the club will be aware that as rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have significantly strengthened their squads this summer, to effectively compete, City may need to acquire a formidable goal threat that the side currently lacks - and the potential acquisition of Ronaldo would certainly achieve this.

Manchester City will undoubtedly be disappointed by their failure to acquire Harry Kane, however, recruiting one of the greatest players in the history of the sport would represent an incredible coup.

Should City be presented with the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, it would be fair to consider a potential move to be somewhat of a no-brainer situation.

The club has needs, and Ronaldo can more than fulfil them.

