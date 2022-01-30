Manchester City Have 'Shown Interest' in Ajax Wonderkid - Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund Also in the Race

Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch has reportedly caught the attention of the Manchester City camp as a potential transfer target, but they will face stiff competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City are blessed with one of, if not the best midfield contingent in world football.

For starters, Bernardo Silva has been right up amongst the most in-form players in Europe currently, and Rodri has been the most complete version of a number six in the world this season.

Add to the aforementioned duo the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Fernandinho, and the initial statement is far from outlandish.

As a result, it would be a surprise to see a midfielder step foot at the Etihad Stadium anytime soon.

According to a report by popular Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are understood to have 'shown interest' in Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch.

The Premier League champions are believed not to be the only club in the race to sign the 19-year-old, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund also claimed to be eyeing a potential swoop for the wonderkid.

However, the Sky Blues’ main rivals for the Dutch international's signature remain Real Madrid, who plan to initiate a rebuild of their ageing midfield next season by targeting the highly-rated youngster.

It is worth mentioning that there is no denying Gravenberch’s ceiling as one of the most gifted young midfielders in Europe, often compared to City legend Yaya Toure in terms of his style of play.

With the Ajax star’s contract set to expire in 2023, there is no denying that his incredible talent is worth taking a punt on, with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne already in their 30’s.

However, Manchester City’s top priority remains to bring in an established striker in the summer and it is likely that other transfer targets will only be assessed once the first order of business is carried out.

