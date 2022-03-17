Manchester City Held Honest Real Madrid Conversation With Erling Haaland Ahead of Expected Borussia Dortmund Exit

Manchester City discussed Erling Haaland's ambition to play for Real Madrid at some point in his career when they held talks with the Borussia Dortmund forward over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to a new report.

The Sky Blues are the leading contenders to sign the 21-year-old forward from Borussia Dortmund subject to the activation of a £63 million release clause, with Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst the interested parties.

It was reported last week that Manchester City have a blockbuster deal worth £100 million - including agent fees and a signing-on bonus - lined up for Erling Haaland, whose current deal at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2024.

Furthermore, it is believed that the Premier League champions are confident on agreeing a deal which will saw the Norway international line up for Pep Guardiola in Manchester next season with the possibility of Haaland moving on from City to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in signing Haaland, it has been reported recently that City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to secure the arrival of the former Red Bull Salzburg star. According to Spanish journalist and European football expert Guillem Balague, Manchester City conveyed to Haaland in negotiations that the youngster could very well fuflil his dream of playing for Real Madrid at the end of time at the Etihad Stadium should he decide to join City this summer. Balague said: "The timing and circumstances actually play in favour of (Manchester) City a bit," as quoted recently by BBC Sport. "The way City approached it was also to say, 'You're very young, have a few years here and then you can have Real Madrid in the future'."

It was mentioned recently by reliable sources close to the Premier League champions that Haaland is expected to ask for a release clause to be written into his contract if he does take up a new challenge at the end of the season.

While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.

