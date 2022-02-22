Manchester City 'Held Talks' With Former Newcastle United Winger Prior to Mexico Switch

Manchester City were interested in signing Florian Thauvin prior to his move to Tigres UANL after his time at Marseille came to an end in 2021, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions announced the signing of Julian Alvarez on the final day of the January transfer window, with the 21-year-old sent back on loan to River Plate before heading to the Etihad Stadium at some point in the summer.

And though Manchester City have made key acquisitions such as Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte midway through a season in recent campaigns, the club are not known for making reactionary fixes to their squad and instead aim to get most of their business sorted in the summer.

However, according to sports law specialist Ludovic Deléchat, the current Premier League leaders were keen on signing Florian Thauvin in January last year before the French attacker joined Tigres UANL from Marseille on a free transfer.

In a recent interview with Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Deléchat said: “After years in Marseille, he had reached the end of his contract and the Marseille wanted to renew," as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

“There were talks with Pablo Longoria, the president (of Marseille), then the interest of big clubs like Milan, Atalanta, Rome, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Lyon towards the end.”

However, despite the interest shown by a series of Premier League clubs, Thauvin decided to take on a new challenge and instead of returning to England, the 29-year-old moved to Mexico and joined Tigres UANL.

Deléchat added: “The club (Tigres UNAL) was very convinced about the player (Thauvin), they pushed a lot at the end of April last year. He made this life choice, he really liked the idea, the project and the passion that exists in the country.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra