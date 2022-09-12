Manchester City Hold An Interest in Jude Bellingham

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City will be one of the sides next season attempting to sign Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham shocked the footballing world when he burst onto the scene as a youngster at Birmingham City at just 16-years-old.

Even more eyebrows were raised when after just one season of playing senior football in the Championship German giants Borussia Dortmund moved in for him.

They had competition from Manchester United but they beat The Red Devils to it with an undisclosed fee which was supposedly around £25 million.

In the end he played 44 games for Birmingham City scoring four goals and getting two assists.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Ever since he moved to Germany Bellingham has further improved which has led to him being linked to more and more clubs around Europe.

He has played 98 games for the club scoring 12 goals and getting 19 assists.

Several English clubs will be interested in the midfielder next summer

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed what clubs will be battling out for his services next summer on his YouTube channel.

He said: "Liverpool will try for sure. Real Madrid have followed Bellingham for a long time so let’s see if they decide to try or not, it’s not decided. Man City are following him, Man United for a while. The race will be huge."

Liverpool have been the favourites for the English international for some time due to the fact that they need are expecting a huge revamp in their midfield next summer.

Real Madrid and Manchester City always attract the biggest players in the world whilst Manchester United are just at the start of a rebuild under Erik Ten Haag so would definitely be interested.

