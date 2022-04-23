Manchester City Hold Belief Over Erling Haaland Decision Following Lucrative Offer From Premier League Champions
A flurry of recent reports have indicated that Erling Haaland has finally chosen Manchester City instead of Real Madrid as his future club ahead of an expected departure from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail broke the initial story about how the Premier League champions had ‘agreed terms’ with the Norway international representatives.
Additionally, it was revealed that plans involving the Borussia Dortmund talisman becoming the highest-paid player in the UK had been ‘given the nod’ - with a staggering £500,000-per-week offer on the table.
The ever-reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic also backed up the general claim that the 21-year-old striking sensation had ‘given the green light’ to a summer switch to the Etihad Stadium.
The latest information from Spain has revealed that the mega transfer looks set to be on the cards next season
As per a report by Spanish outlet COPE, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, City are understood to ‘believe’ that Erling Haaland has ‘already decided his future’ - which involves joining Pep Guardiola’s side.
The report states that Manchester City and Real Madrid are the only two teams that stand a chance of landing the former Red Bull Salzburg star when his £63 million release clause kicks in at the end of the campaign.
However, the young forward is claimed to believe that the offer from the English giants is the ‘best’ of all the proposals so far made for his services, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich previously reported to be hold an interest in Haaland.
Further details suggest that the confirmation of contracts and other finer details are said to have ‘slowed down’ due to the poor health of Haaland's agent Mino Raiola.
Read More
COPE have emphasized that everything indicates that Manchester City manager Guardiola will acquire the prolific goalscorer’s services in July.
Spanish newspaper AS have given City fans another reason to smile in their club’s pursuit of Haaland, with Real Madrid believed to have decided to ‘cool down’ in their efforts to sign the Borussia Dortmund marksman.
In addition, it has been mentioned that Los Blancos will only able to make his acquisition possible if the player’s agent and father Alf-Inge Haaland lower their demands promised by City.
It has further been indicated that this ‘does not seem easy’, making City the outright favourites for Erling Haaland’s signature in the summer.
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube