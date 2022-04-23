Manchester City Hold Belief Over Erling Haaland Decision Following Lucrative Offer From Premier League Champions

Manchester City believe Erling Haaland has 'already decided his future' ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a new report from Spain, which involves the Borussia Dortmund forward moving to the Etihad Stadium.

A flurry of recent reports have indicated that Erling Haaland has finally chosen Manchester City instead of Real Madrid as his future club ahead of an expected departure from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail broke the initial story about how the Premier League champions had ‘agreed terms’ with the Norway international representatives.

However, the young forward is claimed to believe that the offer from the English giants is the ‘best’ of all the proposals so far made for his services, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich previously reported to be hold an interest in Haaland.

Further details suggest that the confirmation of contracts and other finer details are said to have ‘slowed down’ due to the poor health of Haaland's agent Mino Raiola.

COPE have emphasized that everything indicates that Manchester City manager Guardiola will acquire the prolific goalscorer’s services in July.

Spanish newspaper AS have given City fans another reason to smile in their club’s pursuit of Haaland, with Real Madrid believed to have decided to ‘cool down’ in their efforts to sign the Borussia Dortmund marksman.

In addition, it has been mentioned that Los Blancos will only able to make his acquisition possible if the player’s agent and father Alf-Inge Haaland lower their demands promised by City.

It has further been indicated that this ‘does not seem easy’, making City the outright favourites for Erling Haaland’s signature in the summer.

