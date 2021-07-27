Man City Hold Belief Over Portugal International Defender - Player 'Highly Appreciated' By Club Official

Manchester City are still interested in signing Nuno Mendes from Sporting this summer, according to the latest reports from Portugal.

Despite the Premier League champions forcefully reiterating their stance that they are not targeting a move for the 19-year-old, Mendes has yet again been linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

As per recent reports, Sporting are not willing to part ways with their full-back for a fee below €50 million - a figure that no suitor club, including City, have been able to match, with several top sides across Europe interested in the full-back's signature.

It has also been claimed that the Champions League finalists have had an informal bid including €25 million plus a player rejected by the Primeira Liga giants.

However, club sources have insisted that City maintain no interest in Mendes, and will not be adding a left-back to their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds belief about possible Man City summer transfer

READ MORE: First official images of 21/22 Man City away shirt leaked

Following reports from England that have denied claims that City were lining up a move for Mendes, according to Portugese outlet Record via Sport Witness, the Manchester side are still keen on the teenager, who is considered the only Sporting player capable of breaking into City's starting XI.

It has further been mentioned that the young defender is 'highly appreciated' by Txiki Begiristain, but it remains highly unlikely that the club will turn their attention to Mendes whilst their ongoing pursuit of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

With Benjamin Mendy being linked with an exit this summer, it was thought that City could be peruaded to raise their offer for Mendes, with Guardiola said to be a keen admirer of the defender, who amassed 35 appearances across all competitions last term.

READ MORE: Why Man City have opted against a move for Nuno Mendes

READ MORE: Man City's intentions with Harry Kane following £160M fee refusal

Additionally, it was claimed that City's pursuit of the Sintra-born full-back had reached an 'impasse', with there being claims that no concrete offers have yet been presented to his boyhood club, much due to Sporting's valuation of their teenage sensation.

Though City have denied all claims suggesting that they are keeping tabs on Mendes, it remains to be seen if they are continued to be linked with a move for the Portugese star.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra