Man City Hold 'Confidence' in Pursuit of Harry Kane - Tottenham Star to 'Play Hardball' Over Intention to Leave

Manchester City target Harry Kane has not shown up for Tottenham training this morning, and updates have been rife in the aftermath.

On Monday morning, reports emerged that Tottenham striker Harry Kane had failed to report for Spurs training. The England international was due back at Tottenham Way, following a short post-European Championship holiday.

Kane has been a target for Manchester City for several months, and the 28-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to the Etihad. With Sergio Aguero having left for Barcelona this summer, the Premier League champions are in the market for a new striker, and Harry Kane is understood to be their prime target.

Entering the prime of his career having topped the Premier League goalscoring and assist charts last season, Harry Kane is under the impression that he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Daniel Levy, allowing him to leave the club this summer.

Various stories emerged on Monday morning, following the news breaking of Harry Kane not turning up for training.

Matt Law of The Telegraph reported that Harry Kane is 'making it clear' that he is 'prepared to play hardball' over his intention to force a move, and is staying away from training while he waits to find out whether the club will agree to sell him.

The Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee has also noted that City have ‘confidence’ that a deal for Kane can be achieved, however, Spurs are determined to keep their talisman.

From a Spurs perspective, Alasdair Gold of Football London has reported that there is a belief at Spurs that should Harry Kane’s stance intensify, then this will 'strengthen' the club’s resolve to keep him at the club - suggesting that Kane’s actions could potentially backfire, and the player will be forced to stay at Spurs.

Interestingly, and perhaps highlighting the severity of the situation, Tottenham are refusing to comment on the new developments in the ever-changing Harry Kane situation, as per TalkSport’s Alex Crook.

Harry Kane is Manchester City’s ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero and given his goalscoring exploits throughout the previous few seasons for Spurs, it is no surprise that they have looked to him to fill the void created by the Argentine's departure.

Harry Kane’s actions on Monday morning have shown that the England striker is determined to leave the club and force a move to Manchester City, and with the striker under the impression that he has a "gentleman’s agreement" with Daniel Levy, the move looks to be a strong possibility.

