Manchester City 'Hold Edge' Over Real Madrid in Erling Haaland Pursuit With 'Clear Career Plan' for Borussia Dortmund Forward

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer despite heavy interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to a new report.

A flurry of reports from several sources based in England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that the Premier League champions have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

While City are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium 'imminently', according to recent reports from Germany.

According to a new report by Mark Douglas of iNews, Manchester City are holding the edge over other European sides interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund superstar, with Real Madrid and Barcelona keen on adding Haaland to their ranks.

It has been revealed that City have provided a clear plan for the striker - who may seek a move to Spain at some point in the years to come should he join Pep Guardiola's side - to convince him to head to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Moreover, City have prepared a framework of a contract that will see Haaland join the Premier League's highest earners after previous reports suggesting he could even surpass the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo in wages.

Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom reportedly believe that Manchester City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sources close to Madrid disclosed last week that Real Madrid have made 'no movement' in advancing their approach for Haaland yet - with a potential operation for the young attacker deemed as 'highly complex'.

It emerged last week that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the weeks to follow.

However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl recently rubbished such claims by stating that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future despite reports in recent weeks.

While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.

