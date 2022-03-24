Manchester City 'Hold Edge' Over Real Madrid in Erling Haaland Pursuit With 'Clear Career Plan' for Borussia Dortmund Forward

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer despite heavy interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to a new report.

A flurry of reports from several sources based in England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that the Premier League champions have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It emerged last week that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the weeks to follow.

However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl recently rubbished such claims by stating that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future despite reports in recent weeks.

While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube