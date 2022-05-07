Skip to main content

Manchester City Hold Initial Talks Over Paul Pogba Transfer from Manchester United

While Manchester City are reportedly 'cautious' about signing Paul Pogba this summer due to his exorbitant wages at Manchester United, Pep Guardiola is believed to be an 'admirer' of the French midfielder.

Despite the 2021/22 season continuing to rumble on, it looks like transfer rumour season is back in full flow, as an array of reports have now linked Manchester City to a sensational swoop for Paul Pogba this summer.

Since Manchester United’s decision to initiate their academy graduate’s return from Juventus by signing him for a world-record breaking fee of £89 million in 2016, the general consensus around the French international is that he has flattered to deceive at Old Trafford in over half a decade.

However, the latest information has suggested that there is truth to the speculation around Manchester City targeting the enigmatic midfielder's signature, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

imago1010818048h

As per a report by Jason Burt of the Telegraph, initial talks have been taken over Paul Pogba making a potential shock move to Manchester City from arch rivals Manchester United.

imago1010538103h

However, it has also been reported that Manchester City are ‘cautious’ about completing a deal for Paul Pogba, as they are ‘adamant’ that the wages and signing-on fee to sign the Frenchman - who currently earns £290,000 - cannot be ‘too high’ and must fit within the club’s existing wage structure.

imago1010167646h

Further details also state that Pep Guardiola is an ‘admirer’ of Paul Pogba, despite his ‘problems’ at Manchester United over the past few years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Interestingly, the Catalan manager realised how effective the 29-year old is for France, in contrast to his underwhelming displays for Manchester United, and is said to believe that within the ‘right club environment’, the divisive midfielder could maintain the form he showcases in national colours.

With Fernandinho set to depart the Etihad Stadium at the end of the ongoing season, it would be interesting to monitor whether Paul Pogba is added to Manchester City’s ranks to take over the spot vacated by the current club captain.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011776443h
Match Coverage

Jack Grealish Replaces Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling Starts - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1011693352h
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Set to Join Manchester City With Terms Now Agreed

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1010542238h
Transfer Rumours

European Rivals Given 'Clear Advantage' Over Manchester City in Race to Sign Paul Pogba

By Harry Siddall6 hours ago
imago1010818048h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City’s Potential Contract Offer for Paul Pogba Revealed as Manchester United Exit Looms

By Harry Siddall8 hours ago
imago1011339606h
Transfer Rumours

From Reliable Sources: What Do We Know About Paul Pogba to Manchester City?

By Vayam Lahoti9 hours ago
imago1011770552h
Features/Opinions

The Football Gods Hate Manchester City - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield10 hours ago
imago1011776372h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Callum Wilson Ahead of Manchester City vs Newcastle (Premier League)

By Harry Winters11 hours ago
imago1011365580h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Target Manchester United’s Paul Pogba on FREE Transfer

By Harry Siddall21 hours ago