Manchester City Hold Initial Talks Over Paul Pogba Transfer from Manchester United

While Manchester City are reportedly 'cautious' about signing Paul Pogba this summer due to his exorbitant wages at Manchester United, Pep Guardiola is believed to be an 'admirer' of the French midfielder.

Despite the 2021/22 season continuing to rumble on, it looks like transfer rumour season is back in full flow, as an array of reports have now linked Manchester City to a sensational swoop for Paul Pogba this summer.

Since Manchester United’s decision to initiate their academy graduate’s return from Juventus by signing him for a world-record breaking fee of £89 million in 2016, the general consensus around the French international is that he has flattered to deceive at Old Trafford in over half a decade.

However, the latest information has suggested that there is truth to the speculation around Manchester City targeting the enigmatic midfielder's signature, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

As per a report by Jason Burt of the Telegraph, initial talks have been taken over Paul Pogba making a potential shock move to Manchester City from arch rivals Manchester United. However, it has also been reported that Manchester City are 'cautious' about completing a deal for Paul Pogba, as they are 'adamant' that the wages and signing-on fee to sign the Frenchman - who currently earns £290,000 - cannot be 'too high' and must fit within the club's existing wage structure.

Further details also state that Pep Guardiola is an ‘admirer’ of Paul Pogba, despite his ‘problems’ at Manchester United over the past few years.

Interestingly, the Catalan manager realised how effective the 29-year old is for France, in contrast to his underwhelming displays for Manchester United, and is said to believe that within the ‘right club environment’, the divisive midfielder could maintain the form he showcases in national colours.

With Fernandinho set to depart the Etihad Stadium at the end of the ongoing season, it would be interesting to monitor whether Paul Pogba is added to Manchester City’s ranks to take over the spot vacated by the current club captain.

